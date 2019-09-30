Video: 'Drunk' school-bus driver screams at students

(NBC NEWS) -- A video of a Washington school bus driver accused of driving "drunk" showed the woman screaming at students and telling them that she is “totally crazy.”

The driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, resigned from her job last week after being charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in the Sept. 12 incident, authorities said.

The video, which was obtained by NBC affiliate KGW, showed Maccarone completing routes in the Longview School District with elementary and high school students.

