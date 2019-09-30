SECTIONS
Education Health U.S.
Print

Video: 'Drunk' school-bus driver screams at students

'I'm totally crazy' because 'I love life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2019 at 9:31pm
Print

(NBC NEWS) -- A video of a Washington school bus driver accused of driving "drunk" showed the woman screaming at students and telling them that she is “totally crazy.”

The driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, resigned from her job last week after being charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in the Sept. 12 incident, authorities said.

The video, which was obtained by NBC affiliate KGW, showed Maccarone completing routes in the Longview School District with elementary and high school students.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christian mom hacked to death with ax in front of daughter, 3
6 tips for scoring house-sitting gigs to let you travel the world
Whistleblower now under federal protection
Video: 'Drunk' school-bus driver screams at students
Driver 'kills man for looking at him at red light'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×