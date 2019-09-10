SECTIONS
Virgin Mary painting 'weeps' at church facing foreclosure

Parishioners call it a 'miracle'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2019 at 12:00pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Worshippers are flocking in droves to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago to see a “weeping” painting of the Virgin Mary they believe is a sign from God.

Parishioners are calling it a “miracle,” The Chicago Tribune reported, since the church is facing foreclosure.

A church employee first discovered what looked like tears streaming down the painting of Mary holding the child Jesus on Sunday, days before a scheduled foreclosure hearing.

