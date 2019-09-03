Walmart to dramatically cut gun sales after 'horrific' shootings

(CNBC) -- Walmart said Tuesday it will discontinue all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and stop all handgun sales in Alaska, following two “horrific” shootings at Walmart stores this summer.

The biggest retailer in the world is also asking customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, unless authorized law enforcement officers are present.

It said it won’t be changing its policy for customers who have permits for concealed carry. And it will be adding signage to stores in the coming weeks to communicate the changes.

