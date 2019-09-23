SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Washington Post: Trump convinced of his own invincibility

'He appears to be daring the rest of the political system to stop him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 9:55pm
Print

(WASHINGTON POST) -- When the July 24 congressional testimony of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III deflated the impeachment hopes of Democrats, President Trump crowed “no collusion” and claimed vindication from accusations that he had conspired with Russia in the 2016 election.

Then, the very next day, Trump allegedly sought to collude with another foreign country in the coming election — pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up what he believed would be damaging information about one of his leading Democratic challengers, former vice president Joe Biden, according to people familiar with the conversation.

The push by Trump and his personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to influence the newly elected Ukrainian leader reveals a president convinced of his own invincibility — apparently willing and even eager to wield the vast powers of the United States to taint a political foe and confident that no one could hold him back.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State begins banning unvaccinated students from school
School 'sought to put autistic boy in bathroom for quiet learning'
Domestic violence victim's face transplant now failing
'Church has left the building': 100+ head out
Kimmel, Colbert mock no-host Emmys: 'What a dumb idea'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×