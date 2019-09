(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The tiny Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez impersonator, Ava Martinez, who had been driven off the internet due to threats and harassment is back with a brand new hilarious parody video — saying that it “looks like politics are no longer off limits for children thanks to Greta.”

“The sky is falling! The sky is falling…” the eight-year-old AOC lookalike tweeted with her newest video.

“Like, I want to tell you about the most amazing science book I just finished reading on climate change. It’s called Chicken Little,” Martinez continued.