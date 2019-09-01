Whirlpool glass stovetops turn on by themselves

(Fox Business News) Whirlpool Opens a New Window. is recalling 26,300 glass stovetops Opens a New Window. with touch controls Opens a New Window. that can turn on by themselves and cause burns and fire hazards.

The Michigan-based company has received 133 reports that the cooktops turned on by themselves, according to a recall notice Opens a New Window. from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Wednesday.

Among those 133 reports, there were 14 incidents of heat damage to nearby items, four reports of items catching on fire -- including one instance of property damage -- and two minor burn injuries.

