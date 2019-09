(FOX NEWS) -- If you’ve ever spent time at a liquor store, you’ve likely noticed that one of your favorite spirits has two different spellings. Some whisk(e)ys are spelled with an “e” while others forgo the extra vowel — but why?

Is there a difference between whisky and whiskey?

In short, yes. The product’s spelling is typically linked to its country of origin. American or Irish producers typically spell “whiskey” with the extra letter. Canadian, Scottish and Japanese distillers prefer “whisky.”

