Whistleblower complains of Trump 'promise' to foreign leader

(FOX NEWS) A whistleblower complaint that reportedly involved allegations President Trump made a troubling and unspecified "promise" to a foreign leader touched off a new Washington firestorm on Thursday, as the intelligence community’s top watchdog was questioned by Congress on the matter and the president adamantly denied the accusations.

The details surfaced overnight in a Washington Post report, but many specifics remain unclear including the identity of the foreign leader.

Fox News has not confirmed the report, and White House officials have not offered additional comment on the claims.

