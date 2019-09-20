SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Whistleblower complains of Trump 'promise' to foreign leader

President tweets: 'Another Fake News story out there - It never ends!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2019 at 8:19pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) A whistleblower complaint that reportedly involved allegations President Trump made a troubling and unspecified "promise" to a foreign leader touched off a new Washington firestorm on Thursday, as the intelligence community’s top watchdog was questioned by Congress on the matter and the president adamantly denied the accusations.

The details surfaced overnight in a Washington Post report, but many specifics remain unclear including the identity of the foreign leader.

Fox News has not confirmed the report, and White House officials have not offered additional comment on the claims.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump threatens San Francisco with EPA violations due to homelessness
Uptick in rare mosquito-borne virus
Whistleblower complains of Trump 'promise' to foreign leader
Mass-shooting survivor lobbies Congress for less gun control
How to explore cosmos from your own backyard
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×