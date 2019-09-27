Whistleblower complaint 'another Steele dossier'

The whistleblower complaint concerning President Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president is akin to the infamous and now debunked "Steele dossier" that Democrats used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, charged Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Ill., in a House hearing Thursday.

He noted the whistleblower wrote in the complaint released to the public Thursday that he or she was "not a direct witness to the events described," the Gateway Pundit reported.

"In other words, all of this is secondhand information. None of it is firsthand information," Ratcliffe told the House Intelligence Committee, which heard the testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

"The sources the whistleblower bases his complaints on include the Washington Post, the New York Times, Politico, The Hill, Bloomberg, ABC News and others," he said.

"In other words, much like the Steele dossier, the allegations in the whistleblower's complaints are based on third-hand mainstream media sources, rather than first-hand information."

Ratcliffe was tapped by President Trump to take over the director of national intelligence but withdrew his name, citing unfair media coverage.

The congressman also chastised Chairman Adam Schiff for accusing Maguire in a Sept. 13 letter of being part of an "unlawful coverup."

Ratcliffe said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then took it one step further.

"She went on national TV and said not once but twice that you broke the law," he said.

"You were publicly accused of committing a crime and you were also falsely accused of committing a crime," he said to Maguire. "You were required as you noted to follow the opinion of the Justice Department 11-page report on whether or not you were required to report the whistleblower complaint. Correct?"

Maguire affirmed the statement.

"So you were publicly accused and you were wrongly accused and yet here today I have not heard an apology. Welcome to the House of Representatives with Democrats in charge."

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., in his opening statement said that like the "Russia collusion hoax," the current "operation" began with media reports "that a whistleblower is claiming President Trump made a nefarious 'promise' to a foreign leader."

"The released transcript of the call has already debunked that central assertion, but that didn’t matter," he said. "The Democrats simply moved the goalposts and began claiming that there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo for this conversation to serve as the basis for impeaching the president."