White House touts Trump's 'Summer of Winning'

The Washington Post article published Sept. 1 was titled “Trump’s lost summer: Aides claim victory, but others see incompetence and intolerance.”

The White House’s counter video tweeted Tuesday, “Summer of Winning,” was captioned, “@washingtonpost, is this what you call a ‘lost summer’?”

The video opens with the question “Did the Amazon Washington Post take the summer off?” followed by a montage of Trump signing executive orders and meeting world leaders, including the historic meeting in the DMZ with Kim Jong Un.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted that the White House provided the Post with more than two dozen accomplishments over the summer, “but they chose to put out a hit piece full of opinion rather than fact.”

Trump commented on the Post article via Twitter.

“The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the ‘Squad.’ No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!” he wrote Monday.

Along with citing the controversy with “squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, the Post mentioned calling Rep. Elijah Cummings district, which includes parts of Baltimore, “rat and rodent-infested.” And the Post claimed Trump divided Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, in his visits after the mass shootings.

The Post acknowledged receiving the White House’s list of accomplishments but said “privately, many of the president’s advisers and outside allies bemoan what they consider to be a period of missed opportunity and self-sabotage.”

WND has produced a list of 183 accomplishments in Trump’s first 14 months in office. The list was followed up an update just before the 2018 midterm elections.

Here’s the list provided to the Washington Post by the White House:

Border crisis

The president secured an agreement with Guatemala to have migrants apply for asylum there rather than in the U.S.– continuing efforts to stop the crisis at our border.

President Trump reached a deal with Mexico to have them step up border enforcement and have more asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases proceed.

The administration is fixing the Flores loopholes Congress has refused to fix, taking action to ensure families can be held together throughout their immigration proceedings.

The administration took action help ensure that non-citizens in this country are self-sufficient and not a strain on public benefits.

Diplomacy

The president held a historic meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in at the DMZ.

President Trump became the first sitting President to step across the DMZ into North Korea.

President Trump welcomed numerous foreign leaders to the White House for productive meetings, including leaders from Canada, Poland, Pakistan, Romania, Qatar, and Mongolia.

During a visit to the United Kingdom, President Trump attended a state banquet with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

President Trump strengthened the maximum pressure campaign on Iran, imposing sanctions on the Supreme Leader and the worst elements of the regime.

The president imposed new sanctions on the oppressive Maduro regime and continued to stand by the Venezuelan people.

President Trump attended the G7 and G20 Summits, holding a series of meetings with other world leaders to advance fair and reciprocal trade.

Health

President Trump directed the Administration to take steps to improve price and quality transparency in healthcare.

The president expanded Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), giving businesses more ways to offer health insurance coverage to workers.

President Trump launched a kidney health initiative to improve the lives of Americans suffering from kidney disease.

Trade

The president announced a trade deal with Japan that will give our farmers more market access to export their products.

Negotiated with the European Union to lift restrictions on American beef exports.

President Trump authorized $16 billion in funds to support American farmers and defend them against unjustified trade retaliation.

President Trump directed agencies to streamline agricultural biotechnology regulations – providing a big win to the agriculture industry and helping promote innovative crops.

Prisoner reform

President Trump mobilized resources across the government to promote second chance hiring to help Americans find employment after leaving prison.

Honoring heroes

President Trump took action to help relieve disabled veterans of their student loan debt.

The president honored our fallen heroes during the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in France.

President Trump held a 4th of July ‘Salute to America’ – recognizing the brave men and women of our armed forces and the incredible history of our nation.

President Trump delivered remarks in Williamsburg, Virginia to mark the 400th Anniversary of the first legislative assembly in America.

Promoting women’s leadership

President Trump released a Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security, which will enhance women’s leadership around the world and help prevent conflict.

Affordable housing

The president established a Council on Eliminating Barriers to Affordable Housing Development – looking to tackle issues that are holding back affordable housing options.

American manufacturing