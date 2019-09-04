What will future Americans say after our next civil war?

It is unlikely that I'm the first person to whom this has occurred, but if the heretofore unthinkable should take place and the United States winds up on a civil-war footing within the next decade or so, historians will probably cite many of the controversial and bizarre phenomena to which we are routinely being exposed as having been clear harbingers of that conflict.

In such a case, if we're fortunate enough to defeat socialism once and for all, it's probable that said historians will point to the enemy having surreptitiously coalesced its power over the previous hundred years, advancing draconian, liberty-stultifying policies that had failed when implemented in other nations during that period, but which appeared palatable to a populace that had been dumbed-down and propagandized by strategically placed operatives in government, education, the press and entertainment media.

Perhaps documentary producers and classroom instructors will relate how the leftist-fostered moral decay that began during the latter part of the 20th century gave rise not only to a general moral ambivalence among Americans, but to increased numbers of people retreating into apathy, addiction, sexual promiscuity and increasingly bizarre and harmful forms of sexual deviance. Maybe they'll tell of how socialist agitators organized these people, the members of ethnic minorities and real or imagined gender groups and sowed dissent among them, and between these groups and white Americans, who were framed as ruthless oppressors despite significant gains made during the Civil Rights Movement.

Following such a debacle, one would hope that the imperative for instruction in history and civics would make a comeback. It will probably be very illuminating for Americans to learn how socialists, who sought only power, reasoned that since even the poorest 20th-century American was too prosperous to abide a socialist system, they would have to sabotage and compromise the economy at every available opportunity, which they set about doing through entitlement programs, crony capitalism and widespread graft.

Entire media presentations and college courses might be offered, addressing how the press had been completely taken over by radical leftists. Citizens who had been accustomed to trusting the Fourth Estate suddenly learned that this body had been wholly given over to shameless propagandists. Those who learned this too late became their political pawns and boarded the express train to societal suicide.

High school instructors and college history professors might showcase the former World War II Nazi collaborator who'd become a billionaire via predatory global financial schemes, then used his vast wealth in an attempt to destroy the West, and America, from within. Students in classrooms of the future might be regaled with stories of how radicals who'd insinuated themselves in government had weakened our border security and immigration policy, leading to an influx of millions of low-skilled, poorly educated masses, many from nations hostile to the United States. These emigrés went on to elect candidates with viciously anti-American sentiments to government, dangerously compromising the rule of law.

These students might learn of the hooded, black-clad thugs who carried out violent demonstrations and attacks on political opponents at their rallies, and how these miscreants were protected by leftists in local government and in Congress. They'd hear about how socialists had attempted to disarm citizens before the outbreak of open hostilities by demonizing firearms and law-abiding firearms owners. They might even learn about a few related crises orchestrated by the left, and how even gun crimes committed by their operatives were attributed to their political opponents or to a lack of "common sense" gun legislation.

They'd learn about the wholesale campaigns that took place in the press and in the technology sector to destroy the livelihoods of Christians, conservatives and other threats to socialist preeminence by demonizing individuals, organizations and businesses through doxxing and censorship.

If there's still a United States of America in existence, citizens will hear about how our celebrated first black president was not-so-secretly committed to Islamic ascendency in America and had close ties to subversive Muslim groups whose mission was that of displacing the Constitution with Islamic law despite a stark incompatibility between the two systems.

There's little doubt that latter-day Americans subject to these accounts would find them incredulous and quite surreal. How could so many have fallen for a creed so odious, whose promoters' stock-in-trade was nothing but lies? Had their progenitors really sanctioned things like infanticide and tolerated a brisk market in dissected baby parts? Did they really let 350-pound, bearded males in dresses terrorize women and little girls in ladies' rooms just because they said they "felt like women"? Did parents actually stand by while such individuals were invited into their local schools to instruct their children?

It's altogether probable that, following a domestic upheaval costly in blood and treasure, generations following ours will ask themselves how a nation that was poised for success and prosperity following two world wars, which had begun to erase many of the lines of division that had existed for so long, suddenly imploded. They'll wonder why, in light of our past patriotism and having collectively overcome so much adversity, we suddenly turned on each other.

Finally, they'll wonder why we allowed a small, malignant faction to amass so much power and bring all of this about. Why didn't we demand action against corrupt government officials and crony capitalists who were selling our sovereignty to the highest bidder? Why didn't we demand that our borders be policed, as other nations did? Why did we allow legions of disruptive, America-hating foreign garbage to pour into our heartland and establish political strongholds?

What I've described here is probably among the best-case scenarios that might follow another widespread, violent internal conflict in America. I for one shudder to consider the worst, but I'm sure many others have considered this as well.