(KMGH NEWS) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are warning people not to touch wildlife after a Colorado Springs woman picked up an injured bobcat and put it in her car along with her child on Wednesday.

CPW said the bobcat was mortally wounded and was too injured to react to the woman picking it up and putting it in her SUV. But they issued a terse warning.

“No one should EVER try this,” CPW tweeted. “This could have been tragic.”

