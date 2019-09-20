SECTIONS
Women can now legally go topless in 6 states, after federal ruling

'Everybody should be able to be comfortable on a hot day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 3:50pm
(KUTV) A federal court ruling over a ban on women going topless in public has essentially made it legal for women to go topless in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to a local TV station.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is over those six states, struck down a topless ban in Ft. Collins, Colo. after two women sued the city for the right to go topless in public.

Since Ft. Collins is not appealing the decision (the next step would be the Supreme Court), that means topless bans in those six states are no longer enforceable.

