World leaders gather in Paris for Jacques Chirac's funeral

(DW.COM) – Dozens of world leaders have gathered in Paris to bid farewell to former French President Jacques Chirac. A national day of mourning culminated in a military ceremony and a funeral mass.

Foreign dignitaries gathered in the French capital on Monday for the funeral of Jacques Chirac, who died last week at the age of 86.

The former statesman served as president of France from 1995 to 2007, during a political career that spanned four decades.

Monday was declared a national day of mourning, and a minute's silence was held in schools and public buildings across the country.

In a ceremony presided over by French President Emmanuel Macron, French armed forces gave Chirac military honors in the courtyard of Les Invalides.

During the ceremony, a military band played the French national anthem, "La Marseillaise," and Chirac's casket was carried to the center of the courtyard draped in the French flag.

After the military ceremony, Chirac's coffin was taken to Saint Sulpice church in central Paris for a midday memorial ceremony attended by Macron and some 30 other heads of state and government leaders.

