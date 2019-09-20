Yang floats hiking beef prices to 'modify' American diets

FOX NEWS) The U.S. should try addressing climate change by raising the cost of beef, 2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang suggested on Thursday.

He made those comments while appearing at a climate change forum at Georgetown where a student claimed reducing demand on the cattle industry was the only realistic way to mitigate the industry's impact on the environment.

"Cattle is very energy-consuming and energy-expensive," Yang said, "and if you project forward on what we would need to do to reduce emissions, you would want to modify Americans' diets over time."

