SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Yang floats hiking beef prices to 'modify' American diets

'You'd want those cattle producers to have to internalize the cost of emissions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2019 at 11:56pm
Print

FOX NEWS) The U.S. should try addressing climate change by raising the cost of beef, 2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang suggested on Thursday.

He made those comments while appearing at a climate change forum at Georgetown where a student claimed reducing demand on the cattle industry was the only realistic way to mitigate the industry's impact on the environment.

"Cattle is very energy-consuming and energy-expensive," Yang said, "and if you project forward on what we would need to do to reduce emissions, you would want to modify Americans' diets over time."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas drowning under 1 of wettest storms in U.S. history
Facebook employee leaps to death from company HQ building
Yang floats hiking beef prices to 'modify' American diets
Trump threatens San Francisco with EPA violations due to homelessness
Uptick in rare mosquito-borne virus
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×