YouTube celebrates censorship: 100,000 videos banned

Google-owned company calls them 'hate speech'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 12:17pm
(BREITBART) -- YouTube announced that it removed over 100,000 videos and 17,000 channels for “hate speech” violations in the second quarter of 2019, a fivefold increase over the previous period.

In an official blog post, the Google-owned video platform announced that it also removed over 500 million comments in Q2, double the number of the previous period, “in part due to a large increase in hate speech removals.”

YouTube also boasted of its “Intelligence Desk,” a new unit established in January 2018 that monitors emerging trends on the platform, as well as its 10,000-strong team of censors.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







