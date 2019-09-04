YouTube celebrates censorship: 100,000 videos banned

(BREITBART) -- YouTube announced that it removed over 100,000 videos and 17,000 channels for “hate speech” violations in the second quarter of 2019, a fivefold increase over the previous period.

In an official blog post, the Google-owned video platform announced that it also removed over 500 million comments in Q2, double the number of the previous period, “in part due to a large increase in hate speech removals.”

YouTube also boasted of its “Intelligence Desk,” a new unit established in January 2018 that monitors emerging trends on the platform, as well as its 10,000-strong team of censors.

