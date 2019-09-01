SECTIONS
Diversions Front Page Money Politics U.S.
Print

YouTube to pay up to $200 million for child-privacy violations

'It's scandalous'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2019 at 12:32pm
Print

(BREITBART) -- Google will reportedly pay between $150 and $200 million to resolve a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into YouTube regarding its potential violation of a children’s privacy law, according to a report.

A Politico report detailed that the agency voted 3-2 along party lines to settle with Google. The settlement will then go to the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its review process.

The FTC’s settlement with Google serves as the latest move against big tech. The agency fined Facebook $5 billion to resolve its probe over its Cambridge Analytica scandal, which violated millions of Americans’ privacy.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







YouTube to pay up to $200 million for child-privacy violations
Twitter lays blame for Dorsey's vulgar account hack
Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him
Student probed for 4-year-old photo of him with gun
Whirlpool glass stovetops turn on by themselves
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×