(9NEWS) -- An 11-year-old girl has been charged with stabbing a primary school teacher in northern Queensland.

9News understands the 56-year-old female teacher in Townsville was allegedly stabbed in the shoulder with a knife about 11.30am yesterday.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics for a non-life threatening puncture wound before being taken to hospital as a precaution. She has since been discharged by authorities.

