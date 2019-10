(FOX NEWS) -- An exceedingly rare gem known as a Matryoshka diamond has been unearthed by miners in Russia.

The diamond, named for its resemblance to traditional Russian nesting dolls, was discovered in Yakutia at the Nyurba mining and processing division of Alrosa.

Experts believe it is the first known diamond in history to have this unique nested quality. They also estimate the diamond to be around 800 million years old.

