(Washington Examiner) At least 22 soldiers are injured after a parachute training exercise at a Mississippi military base went wrong.

About 90 soldiers jumped from a C-130 plane during one run, but the soldiers were blown off course and many landed in a clump of tall pine trees, according to WDAM. Some soldiers remained stuck in trees and had to be rescued by local firefighters.

While none of the injuries sustained are life threatening, 10 soldiers were hospitalized, U.S. Army Alaska media relations chief John Pennell said. The exercise was taking place at Mississippi’s Camp Shelby.