2018: More spent on taxes than food, clothing, health care combined

Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey reveals costof government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 10:27pm
(CNS NEWS) Americans on average spent more on taxes in 2018 than they did on the basic necessities of food, clothing and health care combined, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey.

The survey's recently published Table R-1 for 2018 lists the average "detailed expenditures" of what the BLS calls "consumer units."

"Consumer units," says BLS, "include families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share major expenses."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
2018: More spent on taxes than food, clothing, health care combined
