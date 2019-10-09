SECTIONS
$3,000 'Jesus Shoes' with holy water sell out in minutes

'We were wondering, what would a collab with Christ look like?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2019 at 3:57pm
(FOX NEWS) -- That’s a holy lot of money.

A limited-edition sneaker, which is filled with holy water in the soles and blessed by a priest, sold out within minutes of its debut, despite each pair costing a whopping $3,000.

Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF is responsible for releasing the shoe, which is a pair of all-white Nike Air Max 97s -- though the design is in no way affiliated with Nike -- that have been injected with holy water sourced from the Jordan River. The water, which is visible in the see-through sole, has some coloring added to enhance visibility, the shoe’s creator told Fox News.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







