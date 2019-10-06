6 wild elephants die trying to save each other

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Six wild elephants have died while trying to save each other after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved during the incident on Saturday at the Haew Narok waterfall in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The BBC reported officials as saying the incident occurred after a baby elephant slipped over the waterfall. The dead elephants included a three-year old-calf, the park chief, Kanchit Srinoppawan, said.

Read the full story ›