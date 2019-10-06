SECTIONS
6 wild elephants die trying to save each other

Incident reportedly happened after baby elephant slipped over waterfalls

(LONDON GUARDIAN) Six wild elephants have died while trying to save each other after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved during the incident on Saturday at the Haew Narok waterfall in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

The BBC reported officials as saying the incident occurred after a baby elephant slipped over the waterfall. The dead elephants included a three-year old-calf, the park chief, Kanchit Srinoppawan, said.

