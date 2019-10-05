SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

74% of conservative Californians are looking into leaving state

Would-be-emigrants cite state's political culture, high taxes, housing costs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 6:48pm
Print

(FEDERALIST) More than half of California voters have thought about moving out of state, according to a new poll from the Institute of Governmental Studies at U.C. Berkeley. A full 74 percent of the state’s very conservative voters say they’re looking into moving, and 84 percent of those cite California’s political culture as their rationale for leaving.

Unsurprisingly, the high cost of housing is mentioned by 71 percent of California voters who have considered moving out-of-state. More than half of voters ages 18 to 39 have thought about moving out of state, with more than 80 percent of that group citing high housing costs as the reason.

So, lots of Californians want to move. Who can blame them?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







August tweet puts Brennan in Ukraine drama
Atheists file complaint over judge's kindness to Amber Guyger
74% of conservative Californians are looking into leaving state
Police: Man claims 'voodoo' made him shoplift from Walmart
6 wild elephants die trying to save each other
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×