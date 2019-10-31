84% of Dutch pediatricians want to be able to euthanize children

(LIFENEWS) A report from three Dutch teaching hospitals claims that 84% of Dutch paediatricians want active life termination for children between 1 and 12 years old. It was recently tabled in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

At the moment active termination of life for children between 1 and 12 years old is prohibited because they are not considered legally competent. Active, non-voluntary euthanasia is reserved for Dutch newborns – up to 12 months. Children between 12 and 16 can choose euthanasia with the consent of their parents.

Between five and 10 Dutch children would be eligible for this every year, according to Professor Eduard Verhagen.

