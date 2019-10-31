SECTIONS
Health World
Print

84% of Dutch pediatricians want to be able to euthanize children

'A large number of parents and doctors have the desire to speed up or shorten that process'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2019 at 4:49pm
Print

(LIFENEWS) A report from three Dutch teaching hospitals claims that 84% of Dutch paediatricians want active life termination for children between 1 and 12 years old. It was recently tabled in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

At the moment active termination of life for children between 1 and 12 years old is prohibited because they are not considered legally competent. Active, non-voluntary euthanasia is reserved for Dutch newborns – up to 12 months. Children between 12 and 16 can choose euthanasia with the consent of their parents.

Between five and 10 Dutch children would be eligible for this every year, according to Professor Eduard Verhagen.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







84% of Dutch pediatricians want to be able to euthanize children
NASA: 4 astronauts will stay on the moon for 2 weeks
China fines church for owning 'wrong' version of the Bible
Decadent delight: 'Human-blood sausage' now on the menu
3 Dems from 1 county caught in misconduct
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×