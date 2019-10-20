Adults feel 'perfectly healthy' just 12 days a month

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — If it feels like your stiff back, sore knees, or aching feet are a constant pain in the neck, you’re far, far from alone. A new survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that the average person feels “perfectly healthy” less than half the year!

As it turns out, the average adult enjoys just 12 days each month without suffering from any aches or pains. That equates to 144 days, or about 39% of the year.

With so many different ailments bothering them, researchers sought to find out which old wives’ tales respondents swear by when it comes to managing their health. The survey, sponsored by probiotics company Probiogen, found that slightly more than half of the respondents (51%) believe at least one of these age-old mantras.

