Alveda King: Don't make D.C. a 'mecca for prostitution'

America, according to pro-life activist and best-selling author Alveda King, needs more people like the Uber driver "who called the police after realizing that his passengers included two female pimps and a teenage girl was being trafficked."

And fewer like D.C. Councilman David Grosso and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and others in Congress "who are responding to this crisis with tricky talk and 'confused compassion' about how to help victims of sex abuse."

The "crisis" to which the director of Civil Rights for The Unborn for Priests for Life and author of "America Return to God" is referring is a proposal to make "sex work" in Washington, D.C., legal.

"Don't get it twisted," she writes.

King long has been a leading voice in the pro-life movement. She's received the Life Prize Award, the Cardinal John O'Connor Pro-Life Hall of Fame Award and the Civil Rights Award from Congress of Racial Equality.

She's served on boards for Heartbeat International, Georgia Right to Life, MLK Center, Bible Curriculum in Public Schools and writes and speaks regularly.

The issue addressing a prostitution proposal that has failed several times in the District of Columbia but now is the subject a hearing.

On Thursday, Judith Reisman, author of "Kinsey, Crimes & Consequences," exposing Alfred Kinsey's fraudulent sex research, warned against the law.

She said the proposal would subject children to violence, create immense costs for the public, commit "fraud" by rebranding the sexual sale of minors and adults as a "nuisance" and trigger a surge in child pornography.

"This bill will predictably make it easier to sexually brutalize the vulnerable," she said.

King warned that "enabling the 'sex worker' victims only puts more money in their bosses pockets. We need to rescue the sex workers, not throw them deeper into the abyss."

She said D.C. should not be a "mecca for prostitution."

The law would eliminated criminal penalties for selling or buying sex.

"Recently while I was praying about victims of abortion, which includes babies and their mothers, I began praying for victims of child abuse and sexual molestation as well. All too often, these victims end up in trades called 'sex work.' There is also increasing evidence of links to sex trafficking perpetrators and abortion mills where forced and coerced abortions are rising," King wrote.

"Other less pleasant monikers for these situations where people are called 'sex workers,' are prostitution and whore mongering among other shady terms. It’s the same as calling baby murders abortion. Changing the name of evil deeds doesn’t cure the evil," she wrote.

"Sex trafficking is an offense to the sanctity of human life," she warned. "All human beings are made in the image of God and are thus equally valuable. From conception to natural death, women and men, girls and boys, rich and poor, every ethnicity, regardless of education level; life matters. It’s a sin and a shame to force another human being into slavery and call it 'sex work.'"