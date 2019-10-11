SECTIONS
Faith Money Politics
Print

Amazon formally adopts LGBTQ agenda

Releases 'our positions' statement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:11am
Print

(Fox News) Amazon took the extraordinary step of laying out its positions on nearly every hot-button topic in the world in a web page that unveiled Thursday, bringing new clarity to the tech company’s public policy agenda.

The page, which is simply titled “Our Positions,” states where the Seattle tech giant stands on eleven issues -- several of which have a direct impact on business in America.

“We created this page to provide customers, investors, policymakers, employees, and others our views on certain issues,” the company states on the new page. “While our positions are carefully considered and deeply held, there is much room for healthy debate and differing opinions. We hope being clear about our positions is helpful.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump: Omar 'disgrace to our country'
Schiff's challenger wants to send 'viper' into retirement
Amazon formally adopts LGBTQ agenda
Iran: Oil tanker struck by missiles
Officials: Biden worked with whistleblower when he was VP
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×