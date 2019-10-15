SECTIONS
Diversions Money U.S.
Print

AMC Theaters to sell Hollywood blockbusters in living rooms

'We can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2019 at 6:15pm
Print

(CNBC) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings, which runs the AMC Theaters chain, launched an on-demand streaming film service for the home on Tuesday.

AMC is making a bet that it can find success in the living room as new, heavily funded streaming services enter the market, such as Disney Plus and and Apple TV+. Disney’s new streaming service released a majority of the content coming to the site via Twitter Monday.

While the streaming wars are an existential threat to the movie theater business, the AMC streaming service is not an exact competitor to the new Disney or Apple platform, or Netflix, in that it won’t provide access to the films on the service as part of a all-inclusive plan. It is more like Apple, Amazon and Google film libraries for rent or purchase through apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







MGM Resorts to sell Circus Circus for $825 million
AMC Theaters to sell Hollywood blockbusters in living rooms
Vietnam yanks DreamWorks film over China map
Stocks rocket more than 200 points
Did stolen pope charity cash fund priest party pads?
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×