Another House Dem under investigation for sleeping with staffer

Accused of improperly using campaign funds to facilitate extramarital affair

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2019 at 10:39pm
(DAILY CALLER) Another freshman Democrat in the House is under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a staffer, among other possible violations of House ethics rules.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Michael San Nicolas, Guam’s non-voting delegate to Congress, who allegedly “engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted improper or excessive campaign contributions,” the committee announced Thursday.

Read the full story ›

