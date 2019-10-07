SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

AOC: Trump's Twitter attacks on Schiff are 'anti-Semitism

'His bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2019 at 1:26pm
Print

(NEW YORK POST) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused President Trump of anti-Semitism for his criticism of Rep. Adam Schiff in a sharp escalation of their ongoing Twitter war.

“Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted anti-Semitism,” the freshman Democrat posted Saturday with a retweet of a Friday opinion piece that likened Trump’s rhetoric to neo-Nazi tactics.

“His bigotry is reflective of the white supremacist base he relies on for political gain,” she added in another post.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×