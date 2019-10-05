SECTIONS
Faith
Print

Atheists file complaint over judge's kindness to Amber Guyger

'Delivering Bibles and personally witnessing as a judge is an egregious abuse of power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 6:49pm
Print

(THE BLAZE) The judge who presided over the trial of ex-officer Amber Guyger has received a formal complaint against her, filed by an atheist group who took issue with the jurist witnessing to Guyger and presenting the prison-bound woman with her personal Bible.

Guyger was convicted of murder this week, for killing her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment. The former police officer said she mistakenly entered Jean's home thinking it was her own, and shot him because she believed he was an intruder.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







August tweet puts Brennan in Ukraine drama
Atheists file complaint over judge's kindness to Amber Guyger
74% of conservative Californians are looking into leaving state
Police: Man claims 'voodoo' made him shoplift from Walmart
6 wild elephants die trying to save each other
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×