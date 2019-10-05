Atheists file complaint over judge's kindness to Amber Guyger

(THE BLAZE) The judge who presided over the trial of ex-officer Amber Guyger has received a formal complaint against her, filed by an atheist group who took issue with the jurist witnessing to Guyger and presenting the prison-bound woman with her personal Bible.

Guyger was convicted of murder this week, for killing her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment. The former police officer said she mistakenly entered Jean's home thinking it was her own, and shot him because she believed he was an intruder.

