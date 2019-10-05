August tweet puts Brennan in Ukraine drama

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) As reported yesterday –House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) learned about the Deep State CIA spy’s accusations against President Trump several days before the officer filed a whistleblower complaint.

It is blatantly obvious that Adam Schiff is one of the main architects of this coup against Trump and worked with the Brennan protege and partisan CIA operative to help him craft the complaint.

But Adam Schiff may not have been alone.

Former CIA Director and arrogant anti-Trump partisan John Brennan also showed his cards back in August.

