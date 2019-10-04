SECTIONS
Health Politics
Bernie 'up and about,' expected at October debate

After procedure to clear artery, Sanders 'ready to get back out there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2019 at 10:46pm
(ROLLING STONE) Bernie Sanders is recovering well from a procedure to place stents in a blocked artery, according to a statement put out by the candidate’s wife, Jane Sanders, on Thursday.

“Bernie is up and about,” Jane Sanders reported, adding that the 78-year-old Bernie has been “cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors” who “are pleased with his progress.”

Jane Sanders said her husband has received no further medical interventions and is expected to be discharged from the hospital “before the end of the weekend,” after which he’ll fly home to Burlington, Vermont for a continued “few days” of rest.

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

