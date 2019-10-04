Bernie 'up and about,' expected at October debate

(ROLLING STONE) Bernie Sanders is recovering well from a procedure to place stents in a blocked artery, according to a statement put out by the candidate’s wife, Jane Sanders, on Thursday.

“Bernie is up and about,” Jane Sanders reported, adding that the 78-year-old Bernie has been “cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors” who “are pleased with his progress.”

Jane Sanders said her husband has received no further medical interventions and is expected to be discharged from the hospital “before the end of the weekend,” after which he’ll fly home to Burlington, Vermont for a continued “few days” of rest.

