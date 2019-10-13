SECTIONS
Bernie: Warren's 'a capitalist through her bones. I'm not'

Democratic socialist candidate playing catchup with leading opponents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2019 at 11:43pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren is “a capitalist through her bones” while adding: “I’m not.”

Sanders made the comment in an interview for ABC’s “This Week,” highlighting a difference with Warren, who has been rising steadily in the polls, and now shares the leading position with former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders has been falling well behind both.

“Elizabeth, I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I’m not,” he said in the interview airing Sunday.

