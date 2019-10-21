SECTIONS
Beto doubles down in attacks on churches

Now says they have to 'follow law' on LGBT agenda

Published October 21, 2019 at 9:18am
(Washington Examiner) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke claimed religious organizations receiving tax benefits from the federal government should be required to "follow the law" when it comes to discriminating against gay and transgender people.

Backtracking on his claim earlier this month that religious organizations should be taxed if they did not perform gay marriage, O'Rourke said churches and other religious nonprofits should maintain their tax-exempt status, but that they should be legally obliged not to discriminate against gay and transgender people.

Citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, O'Rourke claimed on Sunday that regardless of religious values any organization should be required to adhere to the same laws meant to curb discrimination in housing, transportation, and employment. "They must follow the laws of this country, including the law that prohibits discrimination."

