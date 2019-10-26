SECTIONS
Beto 'open to the idea' of allowing AR-15, AK-47 use at hunting clubs, gun ranges

'so that there is some control and safeguard still placed on that firearm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2019 at 4:03pm
(USA TODAY) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said Friday he was open to allowing people to use assault-style weapons like AR-15s and AK-47s at gun ranges and hunting clubs, despite his plan to ban the weapons' purchase and to require owners of existing weapons to sell them to the government.

During a visit to North High School in Des Moines that included a tour and town hall-style school assembly, a student told O'Rourke he has used an AR-15 for hunting deer and asked about how O'Rourke's gun policy would affect people who do.

O'Rourke responded that it was the first time he had heard the case for using an AR-15 to hunt deer, but he said he has heard from Texas ranchers and farmers who use them to fend off feral hogs.

