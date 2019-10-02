SECTIONS
Biden ally warns Ukraine could blow up campaign

Voters could think 'he'll be bogged down with Republican investigations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 9:36am
(Washington Examiner) Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign could be "blown up" by suspicions over he and his son Hunter's dealings with Ukraine, according to one of his top allies.

"This whole thing could go two ways for him." said Ed Rendell, 75, a former Pennsylvania governor. "If Trump’s ads are significantly good, even if they’re all lies. It could hurt Joe. Voters get tired. Joe's popular point was that he could get back to normalcy, and that gets blown up if voters think he'll be bogged down with Republican investigations when he's in office."

Rendell, who was recently used by Biden, 76, to call Elizabeth Warren "a hypocrite", gave a remarkably downbeat assessment of the former vice president's chances, suggesting he could lose the first two Democratic contests and is under threat from left-wing voters coalescing around the Massachusetts senator.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







