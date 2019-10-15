Bikini malfunction: MSNBC boss 'showed graphic Maria Menounos image'

(FOX NEWS) -- MSNBC President Phil Griffin is facing heavy criticism after it was reported that he'd shared a revealing image of TV personality Maria Menounos during a staff meeting.

In Ronan Farrow's hotly anticipated book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," the author alleged that four MSNBC colleagues said Griffin was "known for making lewd and crass remarks in work emails," and that there was one instance when Griffin "waved" a printed zoomed-in image of Menounos' vagina after a wardrobe malfunction she had while wearing a bikini.

"Would you look at that?" Griffin reportedly said while exhaling hard. "Not bad, not bad."

