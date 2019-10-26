SECTIONS
Bill would move numerous agenices out of D.C.

GOP congressman has had enough of the federal government in the swamp

Published October 26, 2019
(TOWNHALL) Missouri Republican and arguably the most MAGA member of the Senate, Josh Hawley, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would move numerous federal agencies out of the District of Columbia, and disperse the offices throughout cities in the country The bill was co-introduced by Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and is officially known as the "Helping Infrastructure Restore the Economy (HIRE) Act."

"Every year Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars fund federal agencies that are mainly located in the D.C. bubble," Sen. Hawley said in a statement. "That’s a big part of the problem with Washington: they’re too removed from the rest of America. The HIRE Act will move policymakers directly into the communities they serve, creating thousands of jobs for local communities and saving taxpayers billions of dollars along the way."

