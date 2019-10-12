Blackout! My day in the 19th century

Who knew?

I was just minding my own business this week when I heard on the radio news that PG&E (Pacific Gas and Electric) was going to turn off our electric service.

I, along with millions of other Californians, reacted with a profound they've got to be kidding!

We may have reacted that way, but PG&E wasn't kidding and the shutdown began – rolling across 34 of the state's counties with the precision only a monopoly power company can command.

The announcement on Tuesday for the unprecedented shutdown was said to apply to "800,000 customers," but that means well over a million people since each "customer" might represent a household of two or more occupants, or a business with hundreds of employees.

The reason for the move was the intent to prevent wildfires caused by breakdowns of the company's equipment, as reflected in the horrific fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85, and the fires in Amador and Calaveras counties as well as the wine country fires in 2017.

Combined with the continued drought and the increase in dry underbrush, high winds caused PG&E equipment to fail, causing sparks that fueled the flames. The company has been found responsible for several of those fires, leading it to file for bankruptcy.

This week the weather forecast was for strong winds combined with low humidity and heat. It was a perfect recipe for another destructive fire, and PG&E jumped the gun, declaring it would shut down power to everyone in 34 Northern and Central California counties.

They said they would, and they did.

Just about everyone was caught by surprise, even though the shutdown was a rollout across the counties. The problem was that people didn't know when it would hit them.

I live in one of those counties, and across a couple of days, I received several recorded phone calls from PG&E saying that the shutdown was imminent. The message offered the PG&E website for further assistance, but it was overloaded and impossible to use.

In addition, I received several emails from our police department explaining when the shutdown would occur. The problem was that every email noted a different time and day – they said they were depending on PG&E!

My main concern – and that of thousands of others – was the food in my refrigerator and freezer. I had put off buying a generator, but when I called my electrician to inquire about the possibility of doing it now, I was told there wasn't one within 200 miles, if I could even find one! So much for that!

I hauled out my camping coolers and lanterns and realized that I needed more "D" batteries. And of course, I needed ice for the coolers.

Simple, right? Hah! That was a lost cause.

The hardware store was sold out of every single "D" battery – as was the local supermarket, the liquor store and the two local pharmacies!

The market and the liquor store were sold out of every bag of ice.

On top of that, the shelves for bottled water were completely empty.

It was clear I had waited too long. My only hope was that there might be a delivery the next morning, IF power was still on in those locations.

I did luck out, although when I arrived at the market early the next morning, all I saw in the parking lot were people wheeling away carts filled with bags of ice!

I got my ice and was able to get my "D" batteries at the hardware store just after they got their special delivery.

People were more than willing to talk about their problems finding supplies, and I was told several times they had to travel 40 miles or more to several towns before finding what they needed. That was something I was not about to do.

I was glad that I filled up on gasoline while the service stations were still open: no electricity, no gasoline sales!

There were red-flag warnings issued by the weather service, and high winds were expected. The only problem was that (judging by calls to local talk radio) people had their power cut off – but there wasn't any wind.

At several of the area mountains, there were strong winds recorded, and I admit that while Thursday morning dawned clear and still, just a couple of hours later, the winds came up and I got a gift.

The swirling winds swept all the pine needles off of my roof! It made a mess on the deck and the yard, but at least I won't have to pay someone to clean off the roof!!

Small favors – but the power was still out.

My coolers with ice worked well, and I admit, after I disconnected all electric items in the house that were plugged in – to prevent damage from a power surge when power resumed – I just took a nice long nap.

There was nothing else to do.

I was shocked to learn that 60 acres on the other side of my town were burned overnight, and people had to be evacuated. This was during the time the wind came up – so I'm sure those people were in shock. I slept through the whole thing and didn't hear one fire siren even though it took three companies to fight the flames.

There was another fire on the other side of San Francisco, which was finally contained without loss of homes, and up and down the state, there were several blazes.

People are furious over the blackouts, but the reality is that PG&E must repair its equipment and deal with the growth of trees and vegetation in the areas of their thousands of miles of transmission lines across California. Keep in mind that PG&E is only one of numerous power companies in California, and they all face the same weather challenges.

It was announced Thursday that the county of Santa Clara and the city of San Jose had declared states of emergency, and the city of Morgan Hill declared a curfew because of concern of possible crime sprees.

Businesses are concerned not only about losing business because they have to close due to no electricity, but also because of losses from food products spoiling.

On top of that, police are concerned about possible increases in crime as thieves take advantage of alarm systems not functioning.

All in all, an exciting week but a reflection on how people behave when threatened with shortages and a lack of "civilized" services. We all realized how dependent we are on electricity and what life is like without it. And we face the real possibility it will all happen again!

