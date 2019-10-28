SECTIONS
Money U.S.
Print

Boeing CEO faces heat in Congress over 737 Max crashes

'The whole world's watching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2019 at 2:13pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is facing two congressional hearings this week to answer questions about the design, certification and marketing of its flagship 737 Max planes — his first public appearances on Capitol Hill since two fatal crashes killed 346 people in the past year.

The two crashes prompted a worldwide grounding of the 737 Max, Boeing’s bestseller. They also spurred probes of certification methods used by the air safety regulators that handed over more tasks to the manufacturer, with the blessing of lawmakers themselves.

Lawmakers will quiz Muilenburg about production pressure on Boeing staff and how the company marketed the plane around the world, touting that it didn’t require time-consuming training for pilots to switch from older models.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Google holds secret 'logistics summit' with FedEx, other shippers
Boeing CEO faces heat in Congress over 737 Max crashes
Nike wins Emmy for Colin Kaepernick ad
Uber announces deeper push into financial services with Uber Money
Study: Driverless cars will worsen traffic congestion
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×