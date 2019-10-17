SECTIONS
Bomb Cyclone hits northeast

WND News Services
Published October 17, 2019
(Fox News) A rapidly intensifying coastal storm known as a "bomb cyclone" has brought torrential rain and gusty winds to the Northeast, causing numerous trees to be downed and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

The National Weather Services' Weather Prediction Center said the storm will continue to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and the threat of coastal flooding to parts of New England through Thursday before heading into Canada by Friday. Several inches of rain fell from Washington D.C. through Boston, which has now shifted up from upstate New York through Maine.

"The story that's going to continue if you live in this region, we are under wind watches, warnings, advisories, from the Mid-Atlantic running all the way up the coast," Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz said on "Fox & Friends."

