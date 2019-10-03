SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Boy, 15, dies 'protecting' sister, 5, from home invasion

Suspect arrested with several stab wounds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:57pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) A Florida teen found dead last week in a burglarized Port Charlotte home is being hailed a hero after his family said he died while protecting his 5-year-old sister.

The body of Khyler Edman, 15, was discovered by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after deputies canvassed the area following the arrest Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, for burglary.

Deputies first responded to the area at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday over reports of an “injured white male walking in the streets.” The suspect later identified as Cole fled the area behind a home on Starlite Lane, police said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Boy, 15, dies 'protecting' sister, 5, from home invasion
Cop suspended after turning illegal alien over to ICE
Twice-deported illegal, returns, sells drugs and guns
North Carolina man wins $750,000 after suing wife's lover
Latest victim of cancel culture: Gandhi
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×