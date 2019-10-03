Boy, 15, dies 'protecting' sister, 5, from home invasion

(FOX NEWS) A Florida teen found dead last week in a burglarized Port Charlotte home is being hailed a hero after his family said he died while protecting his 5-year-old sister.

The body of Khyler Edman, 15, was discovered by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after deputies canvassed the area following the arrest Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, for burglary.

Deputies first responded to the area at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday over reports of an “injured white male walking in the streets.” The suspect later identified as Cole fled the area behind a home on Starlite Lane, police said.

