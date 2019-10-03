Brennan launches pre-emptive defense to Durham investigation

(Washington Examiner) Former CIA Director John Brennan said he is "concerned" about the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia investigation.

The "investigation into the investigators" has been underway since the spring, and reports this week showed Attorney General William Barr has taken a more expansive role in it than previously known, pressing foreign leaders to cooperate with the DOJ.

During an interview Wednesday, Brennan said he is "supposedly" going to be interviewed by John Durham, the U.S. attorney tasked with leading the review. Brennan said by all accounts Durham is a man of "integrity" but added Barr has proven himself to be the "president's attorney."

