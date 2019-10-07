Britain braces for 'coldest winter in 30 years'

(BREITBART) Researchers from University College London are forecasting an average temperature in the UK of just 3.9ºC (39ºF) for January to February in what is expected to be “the coldest weather in 30 years.”

Yahoo News reported Saturday that temperatures in Great Britain could reach as low as -14C with “snow event after snow event” expected to hit various parts of the territory.

Forecasters expect the lasting cold spell to begin sometime this month and to continue at least through March.

