SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Chelsea Clinton: Trump's 'whole life has been a scam'

'People are suffering every day'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:43pm
Print

(Breitbart) On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” Chelsea Clinton described President Donald Trump as some whose “whole life has been a scam.”

Clinton said, “I do believe that he’s the greatest scam in American political history.”

She continued, “I think his whole life has been a scam and I think, unfortunately — you know, people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of asphyxiated at the highest levels.”

Referencing her children, Clinton said, “I think about the country that they’re living in right now, and it’s not the country I want them to grow up in."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Twice-deported illegal, returns, sells drugs and guns
North Carolina man wins $750,000 after suing wife's lover
Latest victim of cancel culture: Gandhi
Masked antifa radical who harassed elderly lady is Syrian migrant
Chelsea Clinton: Trump's 'whole life has been a scam'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×