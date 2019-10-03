Chelsea Clinton: Trump's 'whole life has been a scam'

(Breitbart) On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” Chelsea Clinton described President Donald Trump as some whose “whole life has been a scam.”

Clinton said, “I do believe that he’s the greatest scam in American political history.”

She continued, “I think his whole life has been a scam and I think, unfortunately — you know, people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of asphyxiated at the highest levels.”

Referencing her children, Clinton said, “I think about the country that they’re living in right now, and it’s not the country I want them to grow up in."

