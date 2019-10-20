Cher offers to pay legal fees for fired school security guard

(CBS NEWS) A Wisconsin security guard was fired earlier this week for telling a student not to use a racial slur. Now, Cher is offering to pay for any lawsuit he may file.

Marlon Anderson, a 48-year-old black security guard at a Wisconsin high school, was fired for repeating the N-word. He said he used it in order to tell a student not to say it. The student, who is also black, called Anderson the slur along with a number of other expletives.

"I made a conscious decision to address the word because it is an epidemic," Anderson told CBS News affiliate WISC. "Our kids use it every day."

Read the full story ›