Cher offers to pay legal fees for fired school security guard

Tells black man fired for defending himself against n-word, 'i will incur your expenses'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2019 at 11:52pm
(CBS NEWS) A Wisconsin security guard was fired earlier this week for telling a student not to use a racial slur. Now, Cher is offering to pay for any lawsuit he may file.

Marlon Anderson, a 48-year-old black security guard at a Wisconsin high school, was fired for repeating the N-word. He said he used it in order to tell a student not to say it. The student, who is also black, called Anderson the slur along with a number of other expletives.

"I made a conscious decision to address the word because it is an epidemic," Anderson told CBS News affiliate WISC. "Our kids use it every day."

