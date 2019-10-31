SECTIONS
China fines church for owning 'wrong' version of the Bible

'They are trying to control all of culture, and religion is a huge part of people's culture'

(FOX NEWS) China is cracking down on Christianity and other religions as part of a campaign by the country's Communist Party to "eradicate" so-called "pornography and illegal publications," according to a Chinese persecution watchdog.

One branch of the Protestant Three-Self Church, located in the northeastern province of Liaoning, was fined the equivalent of $1,400 after South Korean versions of the Bible were discovered in April. Other Three-Self churches had hymnbooks, gospel pamphlets and Bibles confiscated and burned, according to Bitter Winter, a religious liberty magazine focused on China.

Read the full story ›

