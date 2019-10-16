China warns U.S. it'll take 'countermeasures' over Hong Kong bill

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China’s top legislature and government agencies on Wednesday slammed the US House of Representatives for passing a bill in support of anti-government protestersin Hong Kong, warning of “countermeasures” and that American interests in the city would suffer.

The National People’s Congress, foreign ministry, Beijing’s top office on Hong Kong policy and state media all issued fiery statements condemning the bill and said China would take action after the House passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law.

“We strongly urge the US Congress and some American politicians to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs … halt further deliberation of the bill, and do more to benefit the long-term development and fundamental interests of China and the US,” a statement from the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee said.

